Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Probable Wednesday
Doncic is probable Wednesday against the Pelicans due to a left arm contusion.
Doncic emerged from Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers with a bruised arm, but the injury isn't expected to sideline him. Over the rookie's past 10 appearances, he's averaging 16.8 points, 6.7 boards, 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals.
