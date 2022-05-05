Doncic logged 35 points (13-22 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 129-109 loss to the Suns.

Doncic was again a one-man show for Dallas on Wednesday, pacing the team in scoring and assists while tying for the lead in rebounds. His heavy usage has come with plenty of efficiency, as the point guard went 13-for-22 from the field in Game 2 and is shooting 50 percent in the playoffs thus far. He has put up postseason averages of 33.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 4.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals, but the Mavs are in a 2-0 hole against a more balanced Suns squad.