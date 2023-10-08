Doncic scored 18 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt , 6-7 FT) while adding six assists, five rebounds and two steals in 19 minutes during Saturday's 10-4-96 preseason loss to the Timberwolves.

The 24-year-old superstar already looks to be nearing regular-season form as Doncic produced half a triple-double in about half his usual court time. Both he and Kyrie Irving (groin) figure to see sky-high usage rates this season as Dallas has no other established scorers in the starting five, potentially giving Doncic a chance to approach or maybe even top the career-high 32.4 points per game he scored over 66 contests in 2022-23.