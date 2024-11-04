Doncic accumulated 32 points (11-22 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds and seven assists over 32 minutes during Sunday's 108-85 victory over the Magic.

Doncic led the Mavericks in both assists and scoring while recording his second-highest mark in points of the season. The superstar stuffed the stat sheet in the blowout victory, and he also checked out of the fourth quarter early. The 25-year-old's performance from distance, while far from efficient, was nevertheless an improvement after a three-game stint in which he shot only 5-for-24 from beyond the arc. Through six regular-season games, the All-Star has averaged 28.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.6 blocks across 36.3 minutes per game. However, he's had some struggles with efficiency thus far, and he is shooting only 31.1 percent from deep.