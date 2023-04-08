Doncic logged 13 points (4-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 13 minutes during Friday's 115-112 loss to the Bulls.

As expected, Doncic played just under 13 minutes Friday, all of which came in the first half as Dallas jumped out to an early lead. Over that brief stretch he was still able to contribute 13 points, which tied Markieff Morris and McKinley Wright for the team high, to go along with five assists and three rebounds. The star point guard did, however, go 0-of-5 from three and is now shooting a putrid 23.5 percent from beyond the arc in April.