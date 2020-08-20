Doncic finished with 28 points (8-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 8-12 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 127-114 victory over the Clippers.

Doncic was back at it Wednesday, leading the Mavericks to an impressive Game 2 victory. Foul issues restricted him to only 28 minutes, however, he still managed to flirt with a triple-double. Doncic is simply amazing at this point and certainly has the Mavericks ready to fight. From a fantasy perspective, those keen on securing his services next season will undoubtedly have to part with a high first-round pick.