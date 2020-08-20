Doncic finished with 28 points (8-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 8-12 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 127-114 victory over the Clippers.
Doncic was back at it Wednesday, leading the Mavericks to an impressive Game 2 victory. Foul issues restricted him to only 28 minutes, but he still managed to flirt with a triple-double. From a fantasy perspective, those keen on securing Doncic's services next season will undoubtedly have to select him high in the first round of drafts.
