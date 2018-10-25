Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Provides 21 points in losing effort
Doncic posted 21 points (7-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-8 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 111-104 loss to the Hawks.
Doncic came one rebound shy of his first career double-double in Wednesday's loss. Nevertheless, the rookie continues to impress with his poise and consistency. The 19-year old has translated his excellent play in Europe to the States pretty seamlessly, and his 34.7 minute per game average is indicative of the fact that Dallas is placing a lot of faith into his abilities. Although he's an undeniable talent, the stat lines haven't quite matched the hype as of yet, but it's only a matter of time before those numbers come up.
