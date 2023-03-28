Doncic registered 25 points (8-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Monday's 127-104 victory over the Pacers.

After the NBA rescinded the 16th technical foul of the season that Doncic picked up in Sunday's loss to the Hornets, the star point guard was cleared to play Monday rather than serving an automatic one-game suspension. Thanks to the blowout, head coach Jason Kidd was able to manage Doncic's minutes on the second leg of the back-to-back set, though Doncic still came through with a serviceable line despite handling less playing time than usual. Doncic's next technical foul will still trigger a one-game suspension, so he'll have to tread lightly with the officials over the next two weeks to avoid any missed time during a critical juncture of the season for the Mavericks, who currently sit a half game behind the Lakers and Thunder for the final two spots in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament.