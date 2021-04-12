Doncic mustered 29 points (10-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and a steal across 35 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Spurs.

Doncic ended three dimes away from a double-double, and while the 29 points are a strong performance in all formats, Doncic failed to deliver the eye-popping stats he has often posted all season long. For what is worth, Doncic has now gone 12 straight games without a double-double -- though he has regularly supplemented his elite scoring efforts with strong rebounding and passing stats.