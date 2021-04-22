Doncic posted 30 points (10-22 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 127-117 win over Detroit.
Doncic delivered yet another stat-stuffing performance, reaching the 30-point mark for the third time in five games. He fell just one assist short of what would've been his first triple-double since March 15.
