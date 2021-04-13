Doncic went for 32 points (10-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes Monday during the loss to the 76ers.

Though Doncic registered his 19th 30-point performance on the season, he was visibly frustrated after banking in a triple because of two airballs on previous shots. He has now gone 13 straight games without a double-double or triple-double, the longest such streak since doing so in 15 straight contests to start his career.