Doncic logged 35 points (12-19 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Sunday's 123-90 win over the Suns in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Doncic led the Mavs to a 10-point first-quarter advantage, and Dallas never looked back, leading by as much as 46 points in a game that quickly got away from the top-seeded Suns. For Doncic, Sunday's masterpiece was the final touch on a fantastic all-around series that saw him score at least 26 points in all seven games. He led the Mavericks in points, rebounds, assists, steals and threes for the series. The 23-year-old superstar will have a pair of off days before Dallas heads to San Francisco for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against Golden State on Wednesday night.