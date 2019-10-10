Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Puts up big numbers Wednesday
Doncic compiled 21 points (7-18 FG, 23-8 3Pt, 5-10 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, and three steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 124-117 preseason loss to the Pistons.
Doncic put up some impressive numbers Wednesday, playing alongside Kristaps Porzingis for the first time. While the numbers were great on the surface, he did struggle with his efficiency. Percentages are really the only concern heading into his sophomore season. The 5-of-10 from the free-throw line is particularly worrying and hopefully something he can rectify sooner rather than later.
