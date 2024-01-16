Doncic (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Lakers, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.
Doncic has missed Dallas' last three contests due to a right ankle sprain but could return to action Wednesday. If the superstar guard is unable to suit up, Tim Hardaway will likely remain in the starting lineup.
