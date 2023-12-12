Doncic is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers due to a lower back contusion.
Doncic has missed only one game this season, and that was for personal reasons. He's been very healthy for the most part, and it sounds like this is a relatively minor issue he's dealing with. With Kyrie Irving (foot) sidelined, we could see a lot of Dante Exum, Seth Curry and maybe Jaden Hardy against the Lakers.
