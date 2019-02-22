Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Questionable for Friday

Doncic is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets due to a sore right ankle.

Doncic's spot on the injury report is a very surprising one given that this is the Mavericks' first game since the All-Star break, so it's unclear exactly when the rookie suffered the injury. It looks like Doncic is headed towards being a game-time decision, so look for Dallas to provide an update on his status once tip-off draws closer.