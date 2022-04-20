Doncic (calf) is questionable for Thursday's Game 3 against the Jazz.

The Mavericks pulled off a Game 2 upset, giving Doncic some breathing room for a later return. Still, as of this most recent update, Doncic is a 50/50 shot to return for the first road game of the series. His status will presumably come down to a game-time call, and he could be on a minutes limit if deemed available.