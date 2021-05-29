Doncic is questionable for Sunday's Game 4 against the Clippers due to a cervical strain, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Doncic nearly recorded a triple-double in Friday's Game 3 loss, as he posted 44 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in 39 minutes. However, he said after the game that he was experiencing pain in his neck that extended to his left arm. If Doncic is held out Sunday, Trey Burke and Jalen Brunson could see increased run.
