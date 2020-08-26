Doncic (ankle) is considered questionable for Thursday's Game 6 against the Clippers, Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News reports.
The designation is likely precautionary, though it's worth noting that Doncic was listed as probable entering Tuesday's Game 5, which resulted in a blowout loss for the Mavs. Doncic finished that contest with 22 points on just 6-of-17 shooting, while adding eight rebounds, four assists and a block in 31 minutes.
