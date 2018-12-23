Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Questionable for Sunday

Doncic is questionable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers with a right hip injury, Jamie Hudson of NBCS Northwest reports.

It's uncertain when Doncic suffered the injury, as he played 30 minutes in Saturday's game against Golden State. If Doncic is unable to go, Dorian Finney-Smith could move into the starting five in his place. More information on his status should come out prior to Sunday's tip.