Doncic (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pacers, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

This isn't a new issue for Doncic, who's been dealing with a left ankle sprain since last Wednesday, but it sounds like a minor day-to-day thing. He logged a whopping 40 minutes Sunday afternoon versus the 76ers and finished with 38 points (14-27 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal. If he's unable to suit up Tuesday, Kyrie Irving would likely see more ball-handling opportunities, but the Mavericks may use a committee approach to soak up Doncic's potential missing minutes.