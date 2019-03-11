Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Questionable for Tuesday

Doncic is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs due to a left knee strain, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Doncic suffered the injury in Sunday's game; and while he was able to stay in the contest, he limped his way to the finish and is apparently still feeling some soreness. A final call on Doncic's status for Tuesday's game figures to come at some point on game day.