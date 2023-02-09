Doncic (heel) is questionable for Friday's game against the Kings, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Doncic has missed the last three games due to a right heel contusion, but coach Jason Kidd is optimistic that the 23-year-old will be able to return Friday or Saturday. Jaden Hardy would likely continue to see increased run if Doncic is sidelined Friday.

