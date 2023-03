Doncic (thigh) is questionable for Monday's game against Memphis.

Doncic has missed the last four games due to his thigh injury, but he's made positive strides recently since he fully practiced Thursday. However, it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Monday's matchup. If the 24-year-old remains out, the Mavericks' backcourt rotation will depend on whether Kyrie Irving (foot) is available.