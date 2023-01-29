Doncic (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons.
Doncic sat out Saturday's game against the Jazz due to what's being called a mild left ankle sprain, but he'll be in the mix to return following a one-game absence. If he's unavailable once again, Spencer Dinwiddie should continue to operate as the Mavericks' primary point guard, while Frank Ntilikina would likely see increased playing time.
