Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Questionable Saturday
Doncic is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Cavaliers due to a bruised right knee, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Doncic has been dealing with discomfort in his knee recently, though the last time he sat out was Feb. 23. Since then, he's averaging 22.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 block in 32.8 minutes. If he sits out Saturday's contest, Trey Burke and Devin Harris (ankle) could see more action.
