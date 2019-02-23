Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Questionable Saturday
Doncic (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Right ankle soreness prevented Doncic from playing Friday, and it's possible he'll be sidelined for a second straight contest. Jalen Brunson drew the start in Doncic's absence during the 114-104 loss to the Nuggets, and he collected 22 points, five assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 30 minutes.
More News
