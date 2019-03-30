Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Questionable Sunday
Doncic is questionable for Sunday's game against the Thunder due to a bruised right thigh.
Doncic presumably picked up the injury Thursday against the Heat. He'll presumably go through morning shootaround to test things out. If Doncic sits, Trey Burke should see extra run.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Another triple-double Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Cleared to play•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Listed as questionable vs. SAC•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Stellar in lopsided win•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Atrocious shooting in loss Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Team-high scoring total in loss•
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.