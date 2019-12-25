Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Questionable Thursday
Doncic (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Spurs.
Doncic went through a full practice Tuesday, so a return Thursday is certainly on the table. More information may arrive following the Mavericks' morning shootaround.
