Doncic is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bulls due to a left quadriceps contusion, Dorothy J. Gentry of The Athletic reports.

Doncic has emerged from Friday's win over the Heat with a bruised quad, though he put together an excellent effort, posting 27 points, 15 boards, seven dimes and one block. If he ends up missing Sunday's game, Jalen Brunson and Trey Burke would presumably see extra run.