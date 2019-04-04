Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Questionable vs. Memphis
Doncic (thigh) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
Doncic has been nursing a bruised thigh, and while he was able to play 32 minutes in Wednesday's narrow loss to Minnesota, the Mavs may opt to hold him out Friday for what would likely be precautionary purposes. Jalen Brunson (rest) is also questionable on the injury report.
