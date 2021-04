Doncic (elbow) is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Pistons, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Doncic has been playing through a bruised left elbow across the past two games. It hasn't slowed him down, as he averaged 31.5 points, 8.0 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals during that pair of contests. However, if he does sit out Thursday, more minutes would be available for Trey Burke and Jalen Brunson.