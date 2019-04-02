Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Questionable Wednesday

Doncic (thigh) will be a game-time call Wednesday against the Timberwolves.

Doncic has been held out of his team's previous two matchups due to a right thigh bruise, and the Mavs will continue to proceed with caution with their rookie point guard. Dallas has just five games remaining on the schedule this season, so it's unlikely to take a risk with their young star if there are any questions surrounding Doncic's health. Expect an update on his status closer to tipoff.