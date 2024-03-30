Doncic is questionable for Sunday's game against Houston with right knee soreness.
This is a new issue for Doncic, as he previously battled soreness in his Achilles. It sounds like he's day-to-day given the questionable tag, and fantasy managers will likely get more clarity following Sunday's morning shootaround.
