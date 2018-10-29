Doncic is listed as questionable on the Mavs' game notes with a sore back.

Doncic is coming off of a decent all-around showing in Sunday's loss to the Jazz, but he looks to have emerged from the game with some lower-back soreness. The questionable designation could just be precautionary on the second night of a back-to-back, but his status is nonetheless something to monitor throughout the day.

