Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Questionable with sore back
Doncic is listed as questionable on the Mavs' game notes with a sore back.
Doncic is coming off of a decent all-around showing in Sunday's loss to the Jazz, but he looks to have emerged from the game with some lower-back soreness. The questionable designation could just be precautionary on the second night of a back-to-back, but his status is nonetheless something to monitor throughout the day.
