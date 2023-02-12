Doncic accumulated 27 points (11-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds and five assists in 41 minutes during Saturday's 133-128 overtime loss to Sacramento.

Doncic was highly efficient in the first half, knocking down seven of 10 field goal attempts for 19 points to go along with five boards and three assists. He struggled to find that same rhythm after the break, however, going a combined 4-of-10 from the field between the second half and overtime period for another eight points as the Mavericks lost a tight one on the road. The point guard finished second on the team with 27 points and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds, though he also led the contest in turnovers with six. Doncic has now shot above 55 percent from the floor in three straight, averaging 37 points per game over that span.