Doncic went for 19 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four assists, three rebounds and three blocks across 29 minutes in Thursday's loss to the 76ers.

Thursday was the first time this season that Doncic failed to dish out at least five assists and his three rebounds were his second-lowest total this season. Though the Mavs had Wednesday off, Doncic's 13 shots were significantly less than his 41 combined shots he took Monday and Tuesday. Thursday also marked the third time this month that Doncic had turned the ball over seven times in a game.