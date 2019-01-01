Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Quiet night in blowout loss
Doncic had 17 points (4-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 23 minutes during Monday's 122-102 loss to the Thunder.
Doncic played just 23 minutes Monday as the Mavericks fell out of contention early. He still managed a decent line and owners should simply notch this up as a poor team effort. The Mavericks are in action again on Wednesday when they will face the Hornets, so look for Doncic to bounce back in that one and get his 2019 off to a fast start.
