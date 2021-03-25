Doncic scored 15 points (6-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT) with four rebounds, four assists one steal and one block in a 128-108 victory over the Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Doncic had an uncharacteristically bad game by his standards in the team's blowout win. The guard had a terrible first quarter, as he missed all four of his shot attempts and had three turnovers. The second quarter wasn't much better, but he was able to turn it around a bit in the second half, scoring 10 points in just 12 minutes with the Mavericks having a solid fourth-quarter lead. Doncic had been incredible in his first six games since returning from the All-Star break, averaging 30.8 points, 10.3 assists and 8.2 rebounds per game prior to Wednesday's contest. Look for him to get back on track Friday against the Pacers.