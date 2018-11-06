Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Ready to go Tuesday
Doncic (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Doncic returned to practice Monday after being sidelined Sunday with an ankle injury, and it doesn't look like it was anything serious with his status for Tuesday's outing now confirmed. Look for Doncic to continue to get very high usage for the Mavericks, as he has played at least 35 minutes in four of the last five games.
