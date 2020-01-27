Play

Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Ready to roll vs. Thunder

Doncic (ankle) has been cleared to play Monday against Oklahoma City, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.

Doncic was upgraded to probable earlier in the day despite dealing with ankle soreness, and coach Rick Carlisle has since noted that his star point guard will take the court Monday night. He'll match up against Dennis Schroder with Chris Paul out due to personal reasons.

