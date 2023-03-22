Doncic (thigh) is officially available for Wednesday's game versus the Warriors.

Doncic was upgraded from questionable to probable on game day, foreshadowing his return to the lineup following a five-game absence. Doncic will presumably retake his starting spot on the ball upon his return, replacing Kyrie Irving (foot), who will miss the contest. Per Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News, head coach Jason Kidd suggested 40 minutes is the cap for Doncic, so there seems to be minimal restrictions for the superstar Wednesday.