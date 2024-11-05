Doncic notched 34 points (9-24 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 12-15 FT), seven rebounds, 15 assists and two steals in 42 minutes during Monday's 134-127 loss to the Pacers.

Although Doncic had some shooting issues inside the arc, he generated 12 points at the charity stripe to support his total. Monday marked Doncic's third double-double and the first line that featured double-digit assists instead of rebounds.