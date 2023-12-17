Doncic posted 40 points (15-28 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Saturday's 131-120 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Doncic led all players in Saturday's contest in scoring, rebounds and assists while leading the Mavericks in threes made in a dominant showing in a winning effort. Doncic posted his fifth triple-double of the year, including his third over the last seven contests. He has surpassed the 40-point mark on five occasions this year as he builds onto his MVP-caliber campaign.