Doncic totaled 45 points (16-23 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds, 13 assists, two blocks and three steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 143-133 victory over the Warriors.

Doncic posted a season-best mark of 45 points as the Mavericks picked up their seventh win out of their last eight games. Doncic has been the third best player in nine-category formats during that stretch, posting averages of 28.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 3.1 steals and 4.0 three-pointers.