Doncic registered 37 points (14-25 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds and 11 assists in 37 minutes during Friday's 138-110 loss to Boston.

Things have gotten to a point where seeing Doncic posting triple-doubles is almost customary, as the star floor general has now achieved this feat 12 times in the current campaign -- only Domantas Sabonis (21) and Nikola Jokic (19) have more. Doncic is averaging a robust 33.7 points, 10.3 assists and 9.8 rebounds per game since the beginning of February.