Doncic posted 32 points (11-28 FG, 3-14 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal across 41 minutes during Friday's 125-112 win over the Trail Blazers.

It isn't often that one can call a 32/6/10 line a regression, but Doncic's night was a downswing after posting two consecutive triple-doubles. Since his one-game absence at the beginning of the month, Doncic is averaging 36.0 points, 13.0 assists, 10.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals over three games.