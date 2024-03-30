Doncic ended Friday's 107-103 win over Sacramento with 26 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 10-14 FT), nine rebounds, 12 assists and two steals over 41 minutes.

Doncic logged 41 minutes despite dealing with a lingering Achilles injury. The Mavericks are vying for a better playoff position as the regular season draws to a close, and Doncic will likely make every effort to stay on the floor, although there's a small possibility that he'll take a seat on one end of an upcoming back-to-back set next week.The All-Star has logged two triple-doubles and two-double-doubles since missing a game two weeks ago.