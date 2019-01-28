Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Records milestone triple-double

Doncic finished with 35 points (14-24 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, and 10 assists in 36 minutes during Sunday's 123-120 loss to the Raptors.

Doncic went off for his second triple-double of the season Sunday, becoming the first player to record the feat twice before reaching the age of 20. He's simply been unstoppable of late and has cemented his case as the odds-on favorite for Rookie of the Year honors. While some spotty free-throw shooting (73.4 percent for the season) has hindered his value to some degree, Doncic should improve in that capacity in 2019-20 and could very well become a top-20 fantasy player at that point.