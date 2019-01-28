Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Records milestone triple-double
Doncic finished with 35 points (14-24 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, and 10 assists in 36 minutes during Sunday's 123-120 loss to the Raptors.
Doncic went off for his second triple-double of the season Sunday, becoming the first player to record the feat twice before reaching the age of 20. He's simply been unstoppable of late and has cemented his case as the odds-on favorite for Rookie of the Year honors. While some spotty free-throw shooting (73.4 percent for the season) has hindered his value to some degree, Doncic should improve in that capacity in 2019-20 and could very well become a top-20 fantasy player at that point.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Scores 32 points in Friday's win•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: All-around line in win•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Posts first career triple-double•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Ejected in Saturday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Big night in loss to Spurs•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Deadly from deep vs. Warriors•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....